What Is Acne? video

Acne is caused by skin oils and dead skin cells clogging your hair follicles. The hair follicles can swell and create bumps (blackheads). If certain kinds of bacteria get in the clogged hair follicles, they cause inflammation. The inflammation produces pimples (whiteheads) that may contain pus.

You're most likely to have acne if you're:

A teen going through puberty

Acne due to puberty usually gets better by the time you're in your mid-20s, but some people, especially women, may have acne into their 40s.

Other causes of acne:

Hormonal changes in your body because of pregnancy or your periods

Using makeup or skin creams that clog pores

Taking certain medicines, especially corticosteroids or anabolic steroids

Wearing tight clothing that traps sweat

Acne is not caused by any type of sexual activity or not washing your face enough. Doctors don't think your diet has much to do with acne. However, milk products and very sugary foods may have a slight effect.