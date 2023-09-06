How can doctors tell if I have cervical cancer?

Doctors can find cervical cancer and cervical dysplasia (pre-cancer growths) with a Pap test. A Pap test is done during a pelvic exam.

During a pelvic exam, your doctor looks inside your vagina, holding it open with a small instrument called a speculum

For a Pap test, your doctor takes some cells from your cervix using a swab

The cells are examined under a microscope

If your cells look abnormal, doctors take out a small piece of your cervix to look at under a microscope (biopsy).

If you have cervical cancer, doctors will see how large the cancer is and how far it has spread using tests like: