What are the symptoms of malaria?

You may not get symptoms for several weeks or longer after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Then you get:

High fever

Shaking chills (very bad shivering)

Headache, muscle aches, and feeling very sick

The fever and chills come and go every couple of days. As the infection continues, you may get:

Low blood count (anemia)

Yellow eyes and skin (jaundice)

Falciparum malaria also causes other symptoms depending on what organs are affected:

Brain: Headache, confusion, coma, death

Lungs: Trouble breathing

Kidneys: Dark urine, kidney failure

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Pregnant women may have a miscarriage, or their baby may be infected.