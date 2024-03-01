What is acute pancreatitis?
Pancreatitis is inflammation (swelling) of your pancreas. Your pancreas is an organ in your upper belly that makes juices that help you digest food. Your pancreas also makes insulin, which helps control your blood sugar.
Acute pancreatitis is pancreatitis that starts suddenly and usually subsides. Long-term pancreatitis is called chronic pancreatitis.
Usually, acute pancreatitis is caused by gallstones or by drinking a lot of alcohol for a long time
Pancreatitis ranges from mild to very serious
Acute pancreatitis causes severe belly pain
Doctors will care for you in the hospital, even if your acute pancreatitis is mild
The Pancreas
What causes acute pancreatitis?
The main causes of acute pancreatitis are:
Gallstones (solid material that forms in your gallbladder)
Constant, heavy alcohol use
Gallstones can leave your gallbladder and get stuck where the drainage tubes from the gallbladder and pancreas join together. These stones block digestive juices from getting out of the pancreas.
Drinking too much alcohol for many years damages your pancreas. The more you drink and the longer you drink, the more likely you are to get pancreatitis.
The many other, less common causes of acute pancreatitis include:
Certain medicines or hormone (estrogen) treatments
High levels of fats in your blood
Certain virus infections
Injury to your pancreas
A type of pancreatitis you can inherit
What are the symptoms of acute pancreatitis?
The main symptom is:
Severe pain in your upper belly that sometimes you also feel in the middle of your back
You may also have symptoms such as:
Feeling sick to your stomach and throwing up
Sweating
Racing heart
If your pancreatitis is very severe, you may get more serious problems, such as:
Damage to your other organs, such as your lungs or kidneys
Shock (a dangerously low drop in blood pressure)
Infection of the pancreas
Forming a fluid-filled sac in your pancreas (pseudocyst)
How can doctors tell if I have acute pancreatitis?
Doctors do tests, including:
Blood tests
If your doctor suspects gallstones, you might also have other tests such as:
MRCP (magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography—a special kind of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that lets your doctor see pictures of your liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, pancreas, or pancreatic duct)
Endoscopic ultrasound (a special kind of ultrasound using a long tube that's passed through your mouth and down into your intestine)
How do doctors treat acute pancreatitis?
Doctors treat mild pancreatitis using:
A short stay in the hospital
Pain medicine
Fluids in your vein
If you're unable to tolerate foods, nutrition support (you get nutrition through a tube into your vein or through your nose and into your stomach or intestine)
Doctors treat more serious pancreatitis using:
A stay in a hospital
Nutrition support
Medicine in your vein for pain and feeling sick
Fluids in your vein
Sometimes, a tube through your nose into your stomach to take out fluids and air
Medicines to lower your stomach acid
Oxygen or a ventilator if you're very ill
Antibiotics for any infections
Surgery to remove some of the diseased pancreas or other procedures if needed, such as to open the pancreatic duct or remove a gallstone