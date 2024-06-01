Brought to you bymsd logo
Parkinsonism

(Secondary Parkinsonism; Atypical Parkinsonism)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised June 2024
Parkinson disease is a disease that affects the part of your brain that controls your movements. You get tremors (shaking), stiff muscles, slow movements, trouble with your balance, and difficulty thinking (dementia).

What is parkinsonism?

In Parkinsonism, you have symptoms of Parkinson disease, but they're caused by a different brain disorder or by certain medications or poisons.

  • At first, you have shaking (tremors) of your fingers and hands when your muscles are relaxed and at rest

  • You may also have stiff muscles, slow movements, and problems with balance and walking

  • Doctors treat the cause of parkinsonism when possible and use medicines and physical therapy

What causes parkinsonism?

Causes of parkinsonism include:

What are the symptoms of parkinsonism?

Parkinsonism symptoms include:

  • Your hand shakes while your muscles are relaxed (this is a key symptom, since most other hand tremors happen when hand muscles are in use)

  • Stiff muscles

  • Slow movements

  • Problems balancing and walking

You may have symptoms that aren't part of Parkinson disease, such as:

  • Memory loss early on (in Parkinson disease memory loss occurs later)

  • Low blood pressure, difficulty swallowing, constipation, and urinary problems

  • Unusual eye movements

  • Hallucinations (hearing or seeing things that aren’t there) early on (in Parkinson disease hallucinations occur later)

  • Problems using or understanding language

How can doctors tell if I have parkinsonism?

Doctors will ask you about things that can cause parkinsonism, such as:

  • Use of certain medicines

  • Exposure to poisons

  • Family history of brain disorders

  • Repeated head injuries

Typically doctors will do tests such as:

  • Computed tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Sometimes doctors just have you try medicine for Parkinson disease. If that medicine works, then you likely have Parkinson disease and not parkinsonism.

How do doctors treat parkinsonism?

If there's another health problem causing your parkinsonism, doctors will treat it if possible.

Doctors may also:

  • Have you do physical or occupational therapy

  • Have you stay active, eat healthy food, and use assistive devices (such as a cane or walker) to help with daily living

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

