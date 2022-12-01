What is a vegetative state?
A vegetative state is when people with brain damage appear to be awake but don't do any purposeful actions or respond to what's going on around them.
A person in a vegetative state has basic automatic movements, such as breathing, coughing, yawning, or swallowing but doesn't do anything purposeful
Some people recover, but most die within 6 months
People in a vegetative state for longer than a few months are unlikely to recover
Vegetative state is different from a coma in that people's eyes are open and they appear to be awake.
What causes a vegetative state?
A vegetative state happens when:
The part of the brain that controls thinking and awareness stops working
The part of the brain that controls breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure continues to work
Causes involve severe brain damage from:
A head injury
Lack of oxygen to the brain (such as from drowning or cardiac arrest)
What are the symptoms of a vegetative state?
People in a vegetative state can:
Open their eyes and blink
Sleep and wake up on a regular schedule
Do basic automatic movements, such as breathing, sucking, chewing, gagging, coughing, and swallowing
Be startled by loud sounds
People in a vegetative state can't:
Be aware of what’s going on around them
Speak or follow instructions
Think or move their body on purpose, such as to pull away from something painful
Control when they urinate or pass stool
People who have some awareness may be in a minimally conscious state.
How can doctors tell if someone is in a vegetative state?
Doctors suspect a vegetative state based on the person’s symptoms. To tell for sure, they may:
How do doctors treat someone in a vegetative state?
There's no treatment to make a vegetative state get better. People sometimes recover a bit on their own depending on what their original problem was and how severe it was. People don't come back to normal, but a few relearn how to talk and understand people.
A person in a vegetative state needs long-term care, including:
Feeding by tube
Frequently turning the person's body to prevent pressure sores
Medicine to prevent blood clots
Moving the arms and legs to prevent muscle stiffness
A tube (catheter) in the bladder to drain urine
Cleaning and bathing
If a person has been in a vegetative state for a long time and show no signs of recovering, doctors may talk to the family about not giving life-sustaining treatment in the event of a new illness or complication. Doctors and the person's family consider what the person would want and review any instructions available in a living will (advance directive).