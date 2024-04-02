What are muscles and bones?
Muscles and bones give your body form and structure and allow you to move around. They are part of your musculoskeletal system, which consists of:
Bones: Your skeleton
Muscles: Tissue that contracts to move parts of your body
Joints: Places where 2 bones meet
Cartilage: Smooth, rubbery tissue that lines the inside of joints to reduce friction
Tendons: Tough ropes of tissue that connect your muscles to your bones
Ligaments: Tough bands of tissue that connect bone to bone and hold joints together
Your body has hundreds of different muscles and bones. Some are very large, such as the large muscles and bone in your thigh. Others are very small, such as the muscles and bones in your fingers.
Tendons and ligaments are called connective tissue because they connect parts of your body together.
Musculoskeletal System (1)
Musculoskeletal System (2)