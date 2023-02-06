Urine test

For more serious injuries, computed tomography

The history of events that led to the injury, the person's symptoms, and a physical examination help doctors recognize kidney injuries. A sample of urine is taken and examined to see whether blood is present. Blood in the urine in a person with an injury to the trunk indicates that the injury may involve the kidney. The blood may be visible with the naked eye (gross hematuria) or visible only using a microscope (microscopic hematuria).

With penetrating injuries, the location of the wound (whether in the upper or mid part of the abdomen, back, or flank) may help doctors determine whether the kidney is involved.

Adults who have mild symptoms, without an abnormally low blood pressure, and blood in the urine that is visible only with a microscope probably have a minor injury that will heal on its own. Further tests are usually not needed. For children, and for adults in whom doctors suspect a more serious injury, computed tomography (CT) with radiopaque contrast agent, a liquid that is visible on x-rays, should be done.