Noel A. Armenakas, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Genitourinary Reconstruction, Trauma

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece
  • Internship: Surgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Genitourinary Trauma and Reconstruction, University of California, San Francisco, CA
  • Residency: Surgery: Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ

Certifications

  • American Board of Urology
  • Greek Board of Urology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Fellow, The New York Academy of Medicine
  • Golden Filiform Award, Lenox Hill Hospital, 2013, 2015
  • New York Times, New York Super Doctors, 2008, 2009, 2011-2017
  • Over 130 abstracts, original articles, and book chapters
  • Urological Emergencies in Clinical Practice, 2nd Ed (Hashim H, Reynard J, Cowan N, Wood D, Armenakas N), Springer, London, 2013
  • Operative Dictations in Urology (Armenakas NA, Fracchia JA, Golan R), John Wiley and Sons, Hoboken, NJ, 2019
  • Urological Surgery, 2nd Ed (Biers S, Armenakas N, Lamb A, et al), Oxford University Press, Oxford, 2020

Manual Chapters and Commentaries