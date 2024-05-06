Tigecycline works by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.
This antibiotic is effective against many resistant bacteria, including those with resistance to tetracyclines. However, the risk of dying is higher with tigecycline than with other antibiotics. Thus, tigecycline is used only if no alternatives are available.
Tigecycline is given intravenously.
Tigecycline
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Complicated abdominal infections and complicated skin infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus (including those resistant to methicillin [such as MRSA]), and bacteria that require little or no oxygen to live (anaerobes)
Pneumonia
Gastrointestinal upset
Sensitivity to sunlight
Permanent staining of teeth in the fetus if used late in pregnancy or if taken by children under 8 years of age
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Tigecycline During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
When taken during pregnancy, tigecycline may have harmful effects on tooth and bone development in the fetus and is not recommended. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)