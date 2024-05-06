tetracyclines.

Tigecycline works by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

This antibiotic is effective against many resistant bacteria, including those with resistance to tetracyclines. However, the risk of dying is higher with tigecycline than with other antibiotics. Thus, tigecycline is used only if no alternatives are available.

Tigecycline is given intravenously.

