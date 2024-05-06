amebiasis, the intestinal infection giardiasis, the vaginal infection Trichomonas vaginitis, and the bacterial infection bacterial vaginosis.

Metronidazole works by disrupting the production of genetic material by bacteria. As a result, the bacteria die. Tinidazole works in a similar way.

Metronidazole and tinidazole can interfere with alcohol metabolism and can cause unpleasant side effects similar to those of a hangover including nausea, vomiting, flushing, and headache. Alcohol should be avoided while taking metronidazole or tinidazole and for 3 days after the last dose.

