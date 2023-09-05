Hypomagnesemia (Low Level of Magnesium in the Blood)

In hypomagnesemia, the level of magnesium in blood is too low.

(See also Overview of Electrolytes and Overview of Magnesium's Role in the Body.)

Magnesium is one of the body's electrolytes, which are minerals that carry an electric charge when dissolved in body fluids such as blood, but the majority of magnesium in the body is uncharged and bound to proteins or stored in bone. Although blood contains very little magnesium, some is still necessary for normal nerve and muscle function and for development of bones and teeth. For healthy adults, the recommended daily intake of magnesium is 310 to 420 milligrams.

Causes of Hypomagnesemia Usually, the magnesium level becomes low because people consume less (most often, because of starvation) or because the intestine cannot absorb nutrients normally (called malabsorption). But sometimes hypomagnesemia develops because the kidneys or intestine excrete too much magnesium. Hypomagnesemia may also result from the following: Consuming large amounts of alcohol (common), which reduces consumption of food (and thus magnesium) and increases excretion of magnesium

Protracted diarrhea (common), which increases magnesium excretion

High levels of aldosterone, vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone), or thyroid hormones, which increase magnesium excretion



Chronic use of a proton pump inhibitor (certain medications that reduce stomach acid)

Breastfeeding, which increases requirements for magnesium

Symptoms of Hypomagnesemia Hypomagnesemia may cause nausea, vomiting, sleepiness, weakness, personality changes, muscle spasms, tremors, and loss of appetite. If severe, hypomagnesemia can cause seizures, especially in children.

Diagnosis of Hypomagnesemia Measurement of the magnesium level in the blood The diagnosis is usually based on blood tests indicating that the magnesium level is low. Hypocalcemia and hypokalemia also may be present. Other tests may be needed to determine the cause of hypomagnesemia.