Treatment of Pain and Inflammation

If muscles lack proper nerve input (because of a peripheral nerve injury, spinal cord disorder, or stroke), the muscles quickly waste away (atrophy) and become stiff and contracted (spastic). Electrical stimulation by electrodes placed on the skin causes the muscles to contract, providing a form of exercise that helps prevent atrophy and spasticity.

One form of electrical stimulation—called transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)—uses low current that does not cause muscles to contract. TENS may be useful for chronic back pain, rheumatoid arthritis, a sprained ankle, shingles, or a localized area of pain. For TENS, a handheld, battery-powered device produces the current, which is applied through electrodes placed on the skin. The device produces a tingling sensation but is not painful.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation may be applied several times a day for 20 minutes to several hours, depending on the severity of the pain. Often, people can be taught to use the TENS device at home as needed. Most people tolerate the therapy well, but not all people experience pain relief. TENS may cause abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Thus, people who have a severe heart disorder or an artificial pacemaker should not use it. TENS should not be applied to or near the eyes.