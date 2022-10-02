Cavernous sinus thrombosis is a very rare disorder in which a blood clot (thrombosis) forms in the cavernous sinus (a large vein at the base of the skull).

Cavernous sinus thrombosis is usually caused by the spread of bacteria from infections of the face (including the skin of the nose), orbit, or sinus.

Symptoms include head and facial pain, visual disturbances, rapidly bulging eyes, and high fever.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms and the results of magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography.

Even with treatment, the disorder can result in severe aftereffects or be fatal.

High doses of antibiotics are given to eliminate the infection.

The cavernous sinus is a large vein at the base of the skull, behind the eyes. This vein drains blood from veins in the face. The cavernous sinus is not one of the air-filled sinuses around the nose (the nasal sinuses).

Cavernous sinus thrombosis (CST) can affect the cranial nerves that move the eyes and supply sensation to the face. CST can also lead to an infection of the brain and the fluid around the meninges (meningoencephalitis), brain abscess, stroke, blindness, and an underactive pituitary gland (hypopituitarism).

Causes of Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis Cavernous sinus thrombosis (CST) is usually caused by the spread of bacteria (usually Staphylococcus aureus) from a facial, dental, or nasal sinus infection. CST can be caused by common facial infections, such as small nasal boils around hair follicles (furuncles), orbital cellulitis, or sinusitis of the sphenoid or ethmoid sinuses. Because CST is a possible complication, doctors always consider infections in the area around the nose to the rims of the eyes to be serious.

Symptoms of Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis Cavernous sinus thrombosis causes symptoms such as Abnormally bulging eyes (proptosis) that occurs over days

Swelling of the eyelid

Severe headache

Facial pain or numbness

Impaired eye movements (ophthalmoplegia) with double vision

Excessively dilated or uneven pupils

Loss of vision

Drowsiness

High fever If bacteria spread to the brain, more severe drowsiness, seizures, coma, and abnormal sensations or muscle weakness in certain areas may develop.

Diagnosis of Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis Magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography

Blood culture

Spinal tap (lumbar puncture) To diagnose cavernous sinus thrombosis, doctors usually do magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) of the nasal sinuses, eyes, and brain. Sometimes MRI or CT is done after a contrast agent is injected into the bloodstream to show more detail. Contrast-enhanced MR venogram (MRV) or CT venogram (in which a contrast agent is given intravenously to outline the veins) is more sensitive. To identify the bacteria causing the disorder, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory to be cultured. A spinal tap may also be done.

Prognosis for Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis Even with antibiotic treatment, cavernous sinus thrombosis can still be life threatening. About 15 to 20% of all affected people die. Another 40% develop serious aftereffects such as impaired eye movements and double vision, blindness, stroke, and symptoms due to decreased levels of hormones from the pituitary gland (hypopituitarism), which may be permanent.