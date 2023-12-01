The most common cause of unequal pupils is

Physiologic anisocoria

Physiologic anisocoria is pupils that are naturally different in size. No disorder is present. About 20% of people have this lifelong condition, which is considered a normal variation. In such people, both pupils react normally to light and darkness and there are no symptoms.

Less commonly, people have unequal pupils because of

Eye disorders

Nervous system disorders

Either the larger or the smaller pupil may be the abnormal one depending on the cause. Often, the larger pupil is unable to constrict normally. However, sometimes, as in Horner syndrome, the smaller pupil is unable to widen. If the larger pupil is abnormal, the difference between pupil sizes is greater in bright light. If the smaller pupil is abnormal, the difference is greater in the dark.

Eye disordersiritis) and certain types of glaucoma cause unequal pupils, but this finding is usually overshadowed by severe eye pain.

Nervous system disorders that cause unequal pupils are those that affect the third cranial nerve or certain parts of the sympathetic or parasympathetic nervous system (the autonomic nervous system). These pathways carry nerve impulses to the pupil and to the muscles that control the eye and eyelid. Thus, people with nervous system disorders that affect the pupil often also have a drooping eyelid, double vision, and/or visibly misaligned eyes. Brain disorders that can affect these pathways include strokes, brain hemorrhage (spontaneous or due to head injury), and, less commonly, certain tumors or infections. Disorders outside the brain that affect the sympathetic nervous system include tumors and injuries that involve the neck or upper part of the chest. Horner syndrome refers to the combination of a constricted pupil, drooping eyelid, and loss of sweating around the affected eye. Horner syndrome is caused by interruption of the sympathetic nerves to an eye due from any cause.