An inguinal hernia is a protrusion of a piece of intestine or another abdominal organ through an opening in the abdominal wall in the groin.

People have a bulge in the groin or scrotum, which may be painless or cause discomfort if it enlarges.

Ultrasonography can be used for diagnosis.

Surgery is done if hernias are in women, cause symptoms in men, or become strangulated or incarcerated.

(See also Abdominal Wall Hernias.)

What Is an Inguinal Hernia?

An inguinal hernia extends into the groin and can extend into the scrotum. They are more common among men.

There are two types, direct and indirect, depending on exactly where the hernia occurs.

This image shows intestines that have pushed through an opening in the abdominal wall into the inguinal canal, which would cause a bulge to form under the skin.

Other types of hernias (such as umbilical hernias and femoral hernias) occur at other locations.

With an inguinal hernia, the opening in the abdominal wall can be present from birth (see Hernia in Children) or develop later in life.

Inguinal hernias usually cause a painless bulge in the groin or scrotum. The bulge may enlarge when men stand and shrink when they lie down because the intestine slides back and forth with gravity. If the hernia enlarges, it can cause discomfort when coughing or changing position. Sometimes a portion of the intestine is trapped in the scrotum (incarceration), sometimes causing more discomfort or pain. If the intestine becomes trapped, the intestine's blood supply can be cut off (strangulation). Strangulated intestine may die (become gangrenous) within hours. This photo shows an inguinal hernia (apparent as a bulge) in the right groin. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Inguinal Hernia A doctor's examination

Sometimes ultrasonography The doctor bases the diagnosis of inguinal hernia on an examination. While the person is standing, the doctor examines the groin and asks the person to cough. Coughing increases pressure in the abdominal cavity. If the person has an inguinal hernia, coughing will cause the hernia to bulge outward, making it easier for the doctor to detect. In addition, in men, the doctor places a finger into a fold on the upper part of the scrotum and pushes upward toward the abdominal cavity to detect a hernia. Sometimes the doctor does ultrasonography to help make the diagnosis.