Overview of Hereditary Metabolic Disorders

Most of the foods and drinks people ingest are complex materials that the body must break down into simpler substances. This process may involve several steps. The simpler substances are then used as building blocks, which are assembled into the materials the body needs to sustain life. The process of creating these materials may also require several steps. The major building blocks are

Metabolism is this complicated process of breaking down and converting the substances ingested.

Metabolism is carried out by chemical substances called enzymes, which are made by cells in the body. If a genetic abnormality affects the function of an enzyme or causes it to be deficient or missing altogether, various metabolic disorders can occur. These disorders usually result from one or both of the following:

Inability to break down a substance that should be broken down, allowing a toxic intermediate substance to build up

Inability to produce some essential substance

Metabolic disorders are classified by the particular building block that is affected.