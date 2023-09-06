Common feeding problems in infants and young children include gastroesophageal reflux, gastroenteritis, too much food, too little food, and dehydration (fluid loss).
Some feeding problems resolve without treatment, but others require medical attention or hospitalization.
Proper nutrition and feeding techniques can alleviate some feeding problems.
Feeding problems in infants and young children are usually minor but sometimes have serious consequences.
Spitting Up
Spitting up (burping up) is the effortless return of swallowed formula or breast milk through the mouth or nose after feeding. This is normal as long as it is not excessive. Almost all infants spit up, because infants cannot sit upright during and after feedings. Also, the valve (sphincter) that separates the esophagus and stomach is immature and does not keep all of the stomach's contents in place. Spitting up gets worse when an infant eats too fast or swallows air. Spitting up usually stops between the ages of 7 months and 12 months.
Spitting up can be reduced by
Feeding infants before they get very hungry
Burping them every 4 to 5 minutes while feeding
Placing them in an upright position during and after feeding
Making certain the bottle nipple lets out only a few drops with pressure or when the bottle is upside down
Spitting up that seems to cause an infant discomfort, interferes with feeding and growth, or persists into early childhood is called gastroesophageal reflux and may require medical attention. If the material that is spit up is green (indicating bile) or bloody or causes any coughing or choking, medical attention is needed immediately.
Vomiting
Vomiting is the uncomfortable, forced throwing up of feedings. It is never normal. For a more complete discussion, see Vomiting in Infants and Children.
Vomiting in infants is most often the result of acute viral gastroenteritis. Viral gastroenteritis is an infection of the digestive tract that causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and cramps. Vomiting can also be caused by infections elsewhere in the body, such as ear infections or urinary tract infections.
Less commonly, vomiting occurs because of a serious medical disorder. Infants between the ages of 2 weeks and 4 months of age may rarely have forceful (projectile) vomiting after feedings because of a blockage at the stomach outlet (hypertrophic pyloric stenosis). Vomiting can also be caused by life-threatening disorders, such as meningitis (infection around the brain and spinal cord), intestinal blockage, metabolic disorders, increased pressure within the skull (due to fluid on the brain or a mass in the brain), and appendicitis.
Most vomiting caused by gastroenteritis stops without treatment. Giving the child fluids and electrolytes (such as sodium and chloride) from solutions available in stores or pharmacies prevents or treats dehydration (fluid loss). A child who is vomiting frequently may tolerate small amounts of solution given more often better than large amounts given less often.
A doctor should see any child with vomiting who
Has severe abdominal pain
Is unable to drink and retain fluids
Has a high fever
Is lethargic or acting extremely ill or acting very different than usual
Vomits for more than 12 hours
Vomits blood or green material (bile)
Does not urinate in 8 hours
These symptoms may signal dehydration or a more severe condition.
Overfeeding
Overfeeding is giving more nutrition than a child needs for healthy growth.
Overfeeding occurs when children are automatically fed as a response to crying, when they are given a bottle as a distraction or activity, or when they are allowed to keep a bottle with them at all times. It also occurs when parents reward good behavior with food or expect children to finish their food even if they are not hungry.
In the short term, overfeeding causes spitting up and diarrhea. In the long term, overfed children can become obese.
Underfeeding
Underfeeding is giving less nutrition than a child needs for healthy growth.
Underfeeding is one of many causes of failure to thrive and may be related to the child or the caregiver. Underfeeding may result when a fussy or distracted infant does not sit well for feedings or has difficulty sucking or swallowing. Underfeeding can also result from improper feeding techniques and errors in formula preparation (see Bottle-feeding). Poverty and poor access to nutritious food are major reasons for underfeeding.
Occasionally, abusive parents and parents with mental health disorders purposely withhold food from their children.
In infants, underfeeding can result in dehydration and yellowing of the skin (jaundice).
Community social agencies (such as the Women, Infants, and Children [WIC] program in the United States) can help parents purchase formula and can teach them proper techniques for formula preparation and feeding. If an infant is so far below expected weight that supervised feedings are necessary, the doctor may admit the child to a hospital for evaluation. If the parents are abusive or neglectful, Child Protective Services may be called.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC): Information about supplemental foods, nutrition resources, and health care for low-income women and young children in the United States