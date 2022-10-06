Cervical spinal stenosis is narrowing of the spinal canal in the neck. The narrowing squeezes (compresses) the nerves and sometimes the spinal cord causing neck pain and sometimes weakness and abnormal sensations in the arms or legs.

Osteoarthritis, disc bulges and herniations, and spondylolisthesis can cause narrowing of the spinal canal.

Symptoms, if present, can include neck pain; tingling in the arm, hand, leg, or foot; and weakness and loss of balance.

The diagnosis is based on a doctor's evaluation and sometimes on the results of imaging or electrodiagnostic tests.

Treatment includes measures to relieve pain and sometimes surgery.

The spinal canal runs through the center of the spine and contains the spinal cord and the bundle of nerves that extends downward from the bottom of the spinal cord in the lower back.

Along the length of the spinal cord are the spinal nerves. The spinal nerves emerge from the sides through spaces between the vertebrae to connect with nerves throughout the body. The part of the spinal nerve nearest the spinal cord is called the spinal nerve root. Because of their location, spinal nerve roots can be squeezed when the spinal canal is narrowed, resulting in pain.

The most common causes of cervical spinal stenosis include osteoarthritis, disc degeneration, and spondylolisthesis. Other causes include ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament, ankylosing spondylitis, and Paget disease of bone.

Symptoms of Cervical Spinal Stenosis Some people with cervical spinal stenosis do not have symptoms. Other people have neck pain and limited range of neck motion. Symptoms of spinal cord compression include numbness or tingling in the arm, hand, leg or foot, weakness, or a loss of balance.

Diagnosis of Cervical Spinal Stenosis A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes imaging tests, electrodiagnostic studies, or both Doctors typically make the diagnosis of cervical spinal stenosis based on the person's symptoms and physical examination. During a physical examination, doctors check a person's strength and reflexes. Doctors may do other tests if people have weakness or numbness or if their symptoms have lasted for more than 6 weeks. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) are imaging tests that can help doctors identify abnormalities of the spine that are causing cervical spinal stenosis. Tests of the nerves and muscles (electrodiagnostic tests), such as nerve conduction studies and electromyography, can help doctors identify the affected area of stenosis and the severity of the damage.