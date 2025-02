Hoại tử xương hàm liên quan đến thuốc (MRONJ)

1. Saad F, Brown JE, Van Poznak C, et al. Incidence, risk factors, and outcomes of osteonecrosis of the jaw: integrated analysis from three blinded active-controlled phase III trials in cancer patients with bone metastases. Ann Oncol. 2012;23(5):1341-1347. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdr435

2. Masoodi NA. Oral bisphosphonates and the risk for osteonecrosis of the jaw. BJMP. 2(2):11-15, 2022.

3. Ruggiero SL, Dodson TB, Aghaloo T, et al. American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons' Position Paper on Medication-Related Osteonecrosis of the Jaws-2022 Update. J Oral Maxillofac Surg. 80(5):920-943, 2022. doi:10.1016/j.joms.2022.02.008

4. Hellstein JW, Adler RA, Edwards B, et al. Managing the care of patients receiving antiresorptive therapy for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis: Executive summary of recommendations from the American Dental Association Council on Scientific Affairs. J Am Dent Assoc. 142(11):1243−1251, 2011. doi: 10.14219/jada.archive.2011.0108