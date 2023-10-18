Một số loại thuốc gây run theo loại
Thuốc
Run do tư thế
Run lúc nghỉ
Run chủ ý
Amiodarone*
√
Amitriptyline*
√
Amphotericin B
√
Thuốc chủ vận beta-adrenergic (dạng hít)*
√
√
Caffeine*
√
Calcitonin
√
Cimetidin
√
Cocaine*
√
Cyclosporine*
√
√
Cytarabine
√
√
Epinephrine
√
Ethanol*
√
√
√
Haloperido*
√
√
Ifosfamide
√
√
Interferon-alfa
√
Lithium*
√
√
√
MDMA (Thuốc lắc)
√
Medroxyprogesterone
√
√
Metoclopramide*
√
Mexiletine
√
Nicotine*
√
Procainamide
√
Reserpine
√
√
SSRI*
√
√
Tacrolimus
√
√
Tamoxifen
√
Theophylline*
√
Thioridazine*
√
√
Thyroxine*
√
Valproate*
√
√
Vidarabine
√
* Nguyên nhân gây run phổ biến hơn.
MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine; SSRI = chất ức chế tái hấp thu serotonin có chọn lọc.
Dữ liệu từ Morgan JC, Sethi KD: Drug-induced tremors. The Lancet Neurology 4:866–876, 2005.