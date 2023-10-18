skip to main content
Một số loại thuốc gây run theo loại

Thuốc

Run do tư thế

Run lúc nghỉ

Run chủ ý

Amiodarone*

Amitriptyline*

Amphotericin B

Thuốc chủ vận beta-adrenergic (dạng hít)*

Caffeine*

Calcitonin

Cimetidin

Cocaine*

Cyclosporine*

Cytarabine

Epinephrine

Ethanol*

Haloperido*

Ifosfamide

Interferon-alfa

Lithium*

MDMA (Thuốc lắc)

Medroxyprogesterone

Metoclopramide*

Mexiletine

Nicotine*

Procainamide

Reserpine

SSRI*

Tacrolimus

Tamoxifen

Theophylline*

Thioridazine*

Thyroxine*

Valproate*

Vidarabine

* Nguyên nhân gây run phổ biến hơn.

MDMA = methylenedioxymethamphetamine; SSRI = chất ức chế tái hấp thu serotonin có chọn lọc.

