Ayurveda, hệ thống y tế truyền thống của Ấn Độ, có nguồn gốc > 4000 năm trước. Nó dựa trên lý thuyết cho rằng bệnh tật là hậu quả của sự mất cân bằng về sức sống của cơ thể (prana). Nó nhằm khôi phục sự cân bằng trong cơ thể. Sự cân bằng của prana được xác định bởi sự cân bằng của ba phẩm chất (doshas): vata, pitta, and kapha. Hầu hết mọi người đều có một dosha thống trị; sự cân bằng cụ thể là duy nhất cho mỗi người. (Xem thêm Tổng quan về Y học Bổ sung và Thay thế.)
Bằng chứng về Ayurveda
Sử dụng Ayurveda
Sau khi xác định sự cân bằng của doshas, các học viên thiết kế một phương pháp điều trị đặc biệt phù hợp với từng bệnh nhân. Ayurveda sử dụng chế độ ăn uống, thảo mộc, xoa bóp, thiền, vận động và giải độc trị liệu (panchkarma) — điển hình là dùng thuốc xổ, xoa bóp dầu hoặc rửa mũi — để khôi phục sự cân bằng trong cơ thể và với thiên nhiên.
Tác động bất lợi có thể
