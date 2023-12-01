skip to main content
TheoDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Đã xem xét/Đã chỉnh sửa Thg 12 2023

Ayurveda, hệ thống y tế truyền thống của Ấn Độ, có nguồn gốc > 4000 năm trước. Nó dựa trên lý thuyết cho rằng bệnh tật là hậu quả của sự mất cân bằng về sức sống của cơ thể (prana). Nó nhằm khôi phục sự cân bằng trong cơ thể. Sự cân bằng của prana được xác định bởi sự cân bằng của ba phẩm chất (doshas): vata, pitta, and kapha. Hầu hết mọi người đều có một dosha thống trị; sự cân bằng cụ thể là duy nhất cho mỗi người. (Xem thêm Tổng quan về Y học Bổ sung và Thay thế.)

Bằng chứng về Ayurveda

Ayurveda đã được nghiên cứu, bao gồm cả bệnh viêm mũi dị ứng (1), sức khỏe tâm thần(2, 3), tình trạng thần kinh, đau, viêm khớp (4) và tiểu đường (5). Những thử nghiệm này chưa được kết luận. Cũng như các nghiên cứu khác về toàn bộ hệ thống y tế, rất khó thực hiện nghiên cứu chất lượng cao (6).

Sử dụng Ayurveda

Sau khi xác định sự cân bằng của doshas, các học viên thiết kế một phương pháp điều trị đặc biệt phù hợp với từng bệnh nhân. Ayurveda sử dụng chế độ ăn uống, thảo mộc, xoa bóp, thiền, vận động và giải độc trị liệu (panchkarma) — điển hình là dùng thuốc xổ, xoa bóp dầu hoặc rửa mũi — để khôi phục sự cân bằng trong cơ thể và với thiên nhiên.

Tác động bất lợi có thể

Một số hỗn hợp thảo dược bị nhiễm kim loại nặng (chủ yếu là chì, thủy ngân và asen). Một số nghiên cứu cho thấy các chất bổ sung thảo dược Ayurvedic có chứa kim loại nặng với liều lượng có thể gây độc tính (7, 8, 9). Các trường hợp ngộ độc kim loại nặng đã được báo cáo (10, 11).

