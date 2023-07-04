Загальний огляд сексуальності

Clinicians have long recognized masturbation as a normal sexual activity throughout life (3 – 6).

Masturbation is the most common of all human sexual behaviors (7). It is also a behavior seen in many other species, including other primates, ground squirrels, and other rodents (7). About 97% of men and 80% of women have masturbated, with 33% of women and 66% of men reporting masturbation at least once in the prior 4 weeks (8).

Although masturbation is harmless, guilt created by the disapproval and punitive attitudes still held by some people may cause considerable distress and impair sexual performance. Masturbation is considered abnormal only when it inhibits partner-oriented behavior, is done in public, or is sufficiently compulsive to cause distress or dysfunction in work, social, or other settings. There are no known negative physiological outcomes from masturbation (3), but excessive masturbation leading to relationship problems, particularly in males with very frequent use of pornography as a visual stimulus, has been noted (4).

Masturbation often continues at some level even in a sexually healthy relationship. People who masturbate may have an improved sense of well-being, enhanced fertility, and achieve sexual satisfaction without disease risk (5, 6).