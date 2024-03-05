Компоненти протезування

The prosthesis attaches to the body by direct skin contact or by an interface made of various thin viscoelastic cushion materials worn over the residual limb.

A gel cushion interface is worn over the residual limb to provide skin protection and modulate and more evenly distribute pressure. Custom molded interfaces may be necessary to accommodate irregular residual limb contours (eg, deep scars, sharp bones, burns). Ideally, patients should have 2 identical interfaces for each prosthesis so they can be alternated day to day, which helps them maintain their elasticity and shape and last longer. Interfaces are typically recommended to be replaced every 6 months and, for very active patients, every 4 months.

A prosthetic sock may be worn instead of or with a gel interface. Socks are made of wool, nylon, or synthetic fabrics, sometimes with gel sandwiched between the layers of fabric. Socks are available in different thicknesses (plies). Prosthetic socks are used to manage volume changes during the day as a result of muscle atrophy, weather, or activities. When the patient cannot maintain a comfortable, stable fit with the use of volume-management socks, the prosthetist will make socket adjustments according to volume measurements and muscle shape changes.