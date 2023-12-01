Натуропатія

Naturopathy began as a formal health care discipline in the United States during the early 1900s. Founded on the healing power of nature, naturopathy emphasizes

Prevention and treatment of disease through a healthy lifestyle

Treatment of the whole patient

Use of the body’s natural healing abilities

Some of this system’s principles are not that different from those of traditional healing systems such as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine.

Naturopathy uses a combination of therapies, including acupuncture, counseling, exercise therapy, botanicals, hydrotherapy, nutrition, physical therapies (eg, heat or cold therapy, ultrasound, massage), guided imagery, and stress management.

The Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges (AANMC) encourages using vaccinations according to guidelines from authoritative sources (eg, United States Public Health Service) when contraindications are lacking, including the COVID vaccine (see AANMC Statement on COVID-19 Immunization).

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)