Жовтокорінь

Goldenseal, an endangered US plant, is related to the buttercup (Hydrastis canadensis). Its active components are hydrastine and berberine, which have antiseptic activity. Goldenseal is available in liquid, tablet, and capsule forms standardized to the active components.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Goldenseal.)
Претензії
Various preparations of goldenseal are used as an antiseptic wash for mouth sores, inflamed and sore eyes, and irritated skin and as a douche for vaginal infections. It has been combined with echinacea as a cold remedy. Goldenseal is also used as a remedy for indigestion and diarrhea.
Докази
Efficacy of goldenseal alone as a cold remedy has not been supported (1). In 2 relatively well-designed but small studies, berberine, the major alkaline constituent isolated from goldenseal, reduced diarrhea (2-3). Berberine has also reduced symptoms in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (4). There are few, if any, recent, large, randomized, blinded clinical trials of goldenseal extract.
Emerging evidence shows that in patients with diabetes, berberine can decrease fasting and postprandial glucose and hemoglobin A1C. A meta-analysis of berberine in 28 studies (2313 subjects) compared berberine to lifestyle modifications, diabetes medication monotherapy, or berberine combined with diabetes medications. In this analysis, berberine significantly lowered fasting glucose, postprandial glucose, and hemoglobin A1C and was more effective in combination with oral diabetes medications than the diabetes medications or berberine used as monotherapy (5). However, effects were attenuated with treatment duration > 90 days and in people older than 60 years.
For hyperlipidemia, a meta-analysis of 16 studies (2417 subjects) found that compared to placebo berberine significantly lowered total and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides, and increased high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (6). However, there was a high degree of heterogeneity in results and risk of bias.
Побічні ефекти
Goldenseal can have many adverse effects, including nausea, anxiety, dyspepsia, uterine contractions, and jaundice in neonates. If taken in large amounts, goldenseal can cause seizures and respiratory failure and may affect contraction of the heart. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, neonates, and people who have seizure disorders or problems with blood clotting should not take goldenseal. A recent in vitro study of the active ingredients of goldenseal, specifically berberine, indicates an increased risk of DNA damage leading to tumorigenic effects (7).
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
Goldenseal may interact with warfarin, and berberine may enhance the anticoagulant effect of heparin. In addition, berberine inhibits CYP 450 isoenzymes and may increase serum concentrations of drugs such as midazolam, omeprazole, dextromethorphan, losartan, tacrolimus, and caffeine (8).
Goldenseal may increase levels of cyclosporine. Goldenseal may decrease the blood levels of metformin, potentially hindering glucose control in people with type 2 diabetes taking metformin. The berberine in goldenseal may also increase the hypoglycemic effects of antihyperglycemic drugs.
(See also table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions.)
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
