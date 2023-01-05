Чорний кохош

Evidence regarding benefit in relieving menopausal symptoms is conflicting (1). There are few reliable data on its effectiveness for other disorders and symptoms.

A systematic review included 16 randomized controlled trials of women (n=2027) using oral preparations of black cohosh (average dose 40 mg). There was no significant difference between black cohosh and placebo in the frequency of hot flushes (3 trials; 393 women) or in menopausal symptom scores (4 trials; 357 women) (1). A 2016 review of botanical products that included black cohosh also found no benefit for menopausal symptoms (2).

A 2017 network meta-analysis in women with an intact uterus found that, compared to placebo, black cohosh decreased vasomotor menopausal symptoms. However, black cohosh was not as effective as hormonal treatments (3).

A 2021 review of 35 studies and one meta-analysis (43,759 subjects) of isopropanolic black cohosh extract found benefit compared to placebo for psychological and neurovegetative symptoms (eg, sleep, concentration, fatigue) of menopause. The product was more effective in higher doses or combined with St. John's wort (4). A lack of standardization of the supplement product used between studies indicates that more research is necessary to reach definitive conclusions.