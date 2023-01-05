Чорний кохош

Black cohosh is the underground stem of a plant that can be ingested directly in powdered form or extracted into tablet or liquid form. It should be standardized to contain certain triterpenes. Black cohosh contains no phytoestrogens that can account for its purported estrogen-like effects, but it contains small amounts of anti-inflammatory compounds, including salicylic acid.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements and National Institutes of Health (NIH): Black cohosh fact sheet for health professionals.)
Претензії
Black cohosh is said to be useful for menopausal symptoms (eg, hot flushes, mood lability, tachycardia, vaginal dryness), for menstrual symptoms, and for arthralgias in rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis.
Докази
Evidence regarding benefit in relieving menopausal symptoms is conflicting (1). There are few reliable data on its effectiveness for other disorders and symptoms.
A systematic review included 16 randomized controlled trials of women (n=2027) using oral preparations of black cohosh (average dose 40 mg). There was no significant difference between black cohosh and placebo in the frequency of hot flushes (3 trials; 393 women) or in menopausal symptom scores (4 trials; 357 women) (1). A 2016 review of botanical products that included black cohosh also found no benefit for menopausal symptoms (2).
A 2017 network meta-analysis in women with an intact uterus found that, compared to placebo, black cohosh decreased vasomotor menopausal symptoms. However, black cohosh was not as effective as hormonal treatments (3).
A 2021 review of 35 studies and one meta-analysis (43,759 subjects) of isopropanolic black cohosh extract found benefit compared to placebo for psychological and neurovegetative symptoms (eg, sleep, concentration, fatigue) of menopause. The product was more effective in higher doses or combined with St. John's wort (4). A lack of standardization of the supplement product used between studies indicates that more research is necessary to reach definitive conclusions.
Побічні ефекти
Adverse effects are uncommon. The most likely are headache, rash, and gastrointestinal distress. Dizziness, diaphoresis, and hypotension (if high doses are taken) may occur.
Black cohosh is contraindicated in patients with aspirin sensitivity, liver disease, hormone-sensitive cancers (eg, certain kinds of breast cancer per animal data), stroke, or high blood pressure. The US Pharmacopeia (USP), based on a few case reports (5), has recommended that black cohosh products be labeled with a warning declaring that they may be hepatotoxic.
Additionally, a woman developed bradycardia due to reversible complete heart block after taking an herbal supplement containing black cohosh (6).
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
There is little clinical evidence that black cohosh interferes with medications. However, a recent in vitro study suggests that black cohosh may inhibit the biotransformation or effectiveness of tamoxifen and irinotecan, both chemotherapy drugs (7).
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
