skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Порушення функції голосових зв’язок

(Парадоксальний рух голосових зв’язок)

ЗаRebecca Dezube, MD, MHS, Johns Hopkins University
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

Vocal cord dysfunction involves paradoxical or dysfunctional movement of the vocal cords and is defined as adduction of the true vocal cords on inspiration and abduction on expiration; it causes inspiratory airway obstruction and stridor that is often mistaken for asthma.

Vocal cord paralysis (unilateral and bilateral) is discussed elsewhere. The general evaluation of patients with stridor is discussed elsewhere.

Vocal cord dysfunction occurs more commonly among women aged 20 to 40. Etiology is unclear, but it appears to be associated with anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and personality disorders. It is not considered a factitious disorder (ie, patients are not doing it consciously).

Symptoms are usually inspiratory stridor and less often expiratory wheezing. Other manifestations can include hoarseness, throat tightness, a choking sensation, and cough (1).

Diagnosis is suggested by a characteristic pattern on flow-volume loop. It is confirmed by observing inspiratory closure of the vocal cords with direct laryngoscopy. Sometimes a diagnosis of vocal cord dysfunction is entertained only after patients have been misdiagnosed as having asthma and then not responded to bronchodilators or corticosteroids.

Загальні джерела літератури

  1. 1. Christopher KL. Wood, II RP, Eckert RC, et al: Vocal-cord dysfunction presenting as asthma. N Engl J Med 308: 1566–1570, 1983. doi: 10.1056/NEJM198306303082605

Treatment of Vocal Cord Dysfunction

  • Education and counseling

Treatment of vocal cord dysfunction involves

  • Educating the patient about the nature of the problem

  • Counseling from a speech therapist on special breathing techniques, such as panting, which can relieve episodes of stridor and obstruction

Rarely, severe cases have been treated with tracheostomy.

Vocal cord dysfunction associated with psychiatric diagnoses is often resistant to these measures. Referral for psychotherapy is indicated in these cases.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.