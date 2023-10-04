Byssinosis is an asthma-like syndrome that occurs in textile workers who come into contact with unprocessed, raw cotton, flax, or hemp. Specific textile mill jobs are associated with a higher risk of byssinosis.

Evidence suggests that inhalation of bacterial endotoxin in the cotton dust leads to bronchoconstriction, chronic bronchitis, and a gradual decrease in pulmonary function, particularly in genetically susceptible people.