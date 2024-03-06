Огляд порушень метаболізму пуринів і піримідинів

Purines are key components of cellular energy systems (eg, ATP, NAD), signaling (eg, GTP, cAMP, cGMP), and, along with pyrimidines, RNA and DNA production.
Purines and pyrimidines may be synthesized de novo or recycled by a salvage pathway from normal catabolism.
The end product of complete catabolism of purines is uric acid; catabolism of pyrimidines produces citric acid cycle intermediates.
Purine metabolism disorders (see the table) are categorized as
There are a number of pyrimidine metabolism disorders.
See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism.
Порушення метаболізму пуріну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Calcium pyrophosphate arthropathy (chondrocalcinosis-2; 118600*)
Increased nucleoside triphosphate pyrophosphohydrolase
Biochemical profile: Calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate crystals in joints
Clinical features: Recurrent episodes of monoarticular or multiarticular arthritis
Treatment: No clear treatment
Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (300322*)
Hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Hyperuricemia, hyperuricosuria
Clinical features: Orange sandy crystals in diapers, growth failure, uric acid nephropathy and arthropathy, motor delay, hypotonia, self-injurious behavior, spasticity, hyperreflexia, extrapyramidal signs with choreoathetosis, dysarthria, dysphagia, developmental disabilities, megaloblastic anemia
In variant form, no self-injurious behavior
Treatment: Supportive care, protective measures, allopurinol, benzodiazepines, certain experimental approaches
Increased activity of phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase (311850*)
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Hyperuricemia
Clinical features: Megaloblastic bone marrow, ataxia, hypotonia, hypertonia, psychomotor delay, polyneuropathy, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, uric acid nephropathy and arthropathy, diabetes mellitus, intracerebral calcification
Treatment: Allopurinol, anti-inflammatory medications, colchicines, probenecid, sulfinpyrazone
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase I deficiency (311850*)
Phosphoribosylpyrophosphate synthetase
Biochemical profile: Increased urinary orotate, hypouricemia
Clinical features: Developmental disabilities, seizures with hypsarrhythmia, megaloblastic bone marrow
Treatment: Adrenocorticotropic hormone
Hereditary xanthinuria
Biochemical profile: Xanthinuria, hypouricemia, hypouricosuria
Clinical features: Xanthine stones, nephropathy, myopathy
Treatment: High fluid intake; low-purine diet
Type I (278300*)
Xanthine dehydrogenase
Type II (603592*)
Xanthine dehydrogenase and aldehyde oxidase
Adenine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency (102600*)
Adenine phosphoribosyltransferase
Biochemical profile: Urinary 2,8-dihydroxyadenine
Clinical features: Urolithiasis, nephropathy, round yellow-brown urine crystals
Treatment: High fluid intake, low-purine diet, avoidance of dietary alkalis, renal transplantation
Type I
No enzyme activity
Type II
Residual enzyme activity
Adenosine deaminase deficiency (102700*)
Adenosine deaminase
Biochemical profile: Elevated serum adenosine and 2′-deoxyadenosine
Clinical features: Growth failure, skeletal changes, recurrent infections, severe combined immunodeficiency, B-cell lymphoma, hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenia, hepatosplenomegaly, mesangial sclerosis
Treatment: Supportive care, enzyme replacement, bone marrow or stem cell transplantation, experimental gene therapy
Increased adenosine deaminase (102730*)
Adenosine deaminase
Biochemical profile: Mild hyperuricemia
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia with anisopoikilocytosis and stomatocytosis
Treatment: Deoxycoformycin
Purine nucleoside phosphorylase
Biochemical profile: Hypouricemia; hypouricosuria; high serum inosine and guanine; high urinary inosine, 2′-deoxyinosine, and 2′-deodyguanosine
Clinical features: Growth failure, cellular immunodeficiency, recurrent infections, hepatosplenomegaly, cerebral vasculitis, spastic diplegia, tetraparesis, ataxia, tremors, hypotonia, hypertonia, developmental disabilities, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, idiopathic thrombocytopenia, lymphoma, lymphosarcoma
Treatment: Supportive care, stem cell transplantation
Myoadenylate deaminase deficiency (adenosine monophosphate deaminase I; 102770*)
Myoadenylate deaminase
Biochemical profile: No specific change
Clinical features: Neonatal weakness and hypotonia; exercise-induced weakness or cramping; after exercise, decreased purine release and low increase in serum ammonia (relative to lactate)
Treatment: Ribose or xylitol
Adenylate kinase deficiency (103000*)
Adenylate kinase
Biochemical profile: No specific change
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia
Treatment: Supportive care
Adenylosuccinase deficiency (103050*)
Adenylosuccinate lyase
Biochemical profile: Elevated succinyladenosine and succinylaminoimidazole carboxamide ribotides in body fluids
Clinical features: Autism, severe psychomotor delay, seizures, growth delay, muscle wasting
Treatment: Supportive care, adenine, and ribose
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
