Pyrimidines may be synthesized de novo or recycled by a salvage pathway from normal catabolism. The catabolism of pyrimidines produces citric acid cycle intermediates. There are several disorders of pyrimidine metabolism (see the table).
Порушення метаболізму піримідін
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hereditary orotic aciduria (258900*)
Uridine monophosphate synthase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary orotate
Clinical features: Megaloblastic anemia, recurrent infections, cellular immunodeficiency, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Uridine, uridylic and cytidylic acid
Dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase deficiency (274270*)
Dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary uracil, thymine, and 5-hydroxymethyluracil
Clinical features: In inborn error form, growth and developmental delay, seizures, spasticity, microcephaly
In pharmacogenetic form, adverse reactions to 5-flurouracil, including myelosuppression, neurotoxicity, gastrointestinal and skin symptoms, death
Treatment: No specific treatment except for withdrawal of offending medication
Dihydropyrimidinuria (222748*)
Dihydropyrimidinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary dihydrouracil and dihydrothymine
Clinical features: Variable; feeding problems, seizures, lethargy, somnolence, metabolic acidosis
Sometimes benign
Treatment: Not established
Beta-ureidopropionase deficiency (613161*)
Beta-ureidopropionase (beta-alanine synthase)
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary ureidopropionate and ureidobutyrate
Clinical features: Microcephaly, developmental delay, dystonia, scoliosis
Treatment: Not established
Pyrimidine 5′ nucleotidase deficiency (266120*)
5′-Monophosphate hydrolase
Biochemical profile: No specific profile
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia, basophilic stippling
Treatment: Supportive care
Activation-induced cytidine deaminase deficiency (hyper IgM syndrome type II; 605257*)
Activation-induced cytidine deaminase
Biochemical profile: High IgM, low to absent IgG and IgA
Clinical features: Recurrent bacterial infections, defective Ig class switching
Treatment: Control of infections
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.
Дефіцит уридинмонофосфатсинтази (спадкова оротова ацидурія)
Uridine monophosphate is the enzyme that catalyzes orotate phosphoribosyltransferase and orotidine-5′-monophosphate decarboxylase reactions. With deficiency, orotic acid accumulates, causing clinical manifestations of megaloblastic anemia, orotic crystalluria and nephropathy, cardiac malformations, strabismus, and recurrent infections.
Diagnosis of uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency is by DNA analysis and/or enzyme assay in a variety of tissues. (See also testing for suspected inherited disorders of metabolism.)
Treatment of uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency is with oral uridine supplementation.
Додаткова інформація
