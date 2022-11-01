skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про остеопетрози

(Мармурові кістки)

ЗаFrank Pessler, MD, PhD, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2022

Osteopetroses are familial disorders characterized by increased bone density and skeletal modeling abnormalities.

    Osteopetroses can be categorized based on whether sclerosis or defective skeletal modeling predominates. There are a number of different types, including

    They are all familial but have different inheritance patterns. Some types are comparatively benign; others are progressive and fatal.

    Bony overgrowth sometimes severely distorts the face. Malocclusion of the teeth may require specialized orthodontic measures.

    Plain x-rays typically are diagnostic.

    Surgical decompression may be required to relieve elevated intracranial pressure or to release a trapped facial or auditory nerve.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.