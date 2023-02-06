Вимоги до харчування

Good nutrition aims to achieve and maintain a desirable body composition and high potential for physical and mental work. Balancing energy intake with energy expenditure is necessary for a desirable body weight. Energy expenditure depends on age, sex, weight (see table Recommended Dietary Reference Intakes), and metabolic and physical activity. If energy intake exceeds expenditure, weight is gained. If energy intake is less than expenditure, weight is lost.
Daily dietary requirements for essential nutrients also depend on age, sex, weight, and metabolic and physical activity. Every 5 years, the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences/National Research Council and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issues the dietary reference intakes (DRIs) for protein, energy, and some vitamins and minerals (see also tables Recommended Dietary Reference Intakes, Recommended Daily Intakes for Vitamins, and Guidelines for Daily Intake). For vitamins and minerals about which less is known, safe and adequate daily dietary intakes are estimated.
Pregnant women and infants have special nutritional needs.
The USDA publishes MyPlate, which helps people develop a healthy eating style and make healthy food choices that suit their individual needs. The recommendations are individualized based on age, sex, and physical activity.
Загальна рекомендована дієтаa для 40-річних з помірною фізичною активністюb
Food Groups
Amount/Day
Men
Women
Grainsc
9 ounces
6 ounces
Vegetablesd
3.5 cups
2.5 cups
Fruitse
2 cups
2 cups
Dairyf
3 cups
3 cups
Proteing
6.5 ounces
5.5 ounces
Oilsh
6 tsp
5 tsp
Estimated daily intakei
2600 calories
2000 calories
aActual needed intake varies based on height and weight and is determined most accurately be monitoring how body weight changes in response to changes in dietary intake. The amounts for men are based on a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and a weight of 150 lb (68 kg). The amounts for women are based on a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and a weight of 130 lb (59 kg).
bAbout 30 to 60 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity (eg, brisk walking, jogging, biking, aerobic exercise, yard work) daily.
cAt least half should be whole grains. Generally, 1-ounce equivalents from the grains group = 1 slice of bread, 1 cup of ready-to-eat cereal, or 0.5 cup of cooked rice, cooked pasta, or cooked cereal.
dPeople should vary the vegetables they eat and include beans and peas, dark green vegetables (eg, broccoli, greens, lettuce, spinach), orange vegetables (eg, carrots, sweet potatoes, winter squash), starchy vegetables (eg, corn, potatoes), and other vegetables (eg, asparagus, cauliflower, mushrooms, tomatoes). Generally, 1 cup from the vegetable group = 1 cup of raw or cooked vegetables or vegetable juice or 2 cups of raw leafy greens.
eGenerally, 1 cup from the fruit group = 1 cup of fruit or 0.5 cup of dried fruit. Fruit juice does not count.
fOne cup from the dairy group = 1 cup (8 ounces) of milk, yogurt, or soy milk (soy beverage), 1.5 ounces of natural cheese, or 2 ounces of processed cheese. Use 1% or fat-free milk, low-fat cottage cheese (1%), or low-fat yogurt.
gThe protein foods group includes meat, poultry, seafood, beans, peas, eggs, processed soy products, nuts, and seeds. Generally, 1-ounce equivalents from the protein foods group = 1 ounce of meat, poultry or fish; 0.25 cup of cooked beans; 1 egg; 1 tablespoon of peanut butter; or 0.5 ounce of nuts or seeds. Meat and poultry choices should be lean or low-fat. Most experts recommend limiting intake of red and processed meat.
h Choose vegetable oils that are liquid at room temperature.
iThese values are general estimates; daily caloric intake varies greatly from person to person.
Adapted from United States Department of Agriculture, MyPlate.
Generally, the recommended intake decreases with aging because physical activity tends to decrease, resulting in less energy expended.
The following general guidelines are emphasized for adults and children (1):
Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage
Customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural tradition, and budgetary considerations
Focus on meeting food-group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, and stay within calorie limits
Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium, and limit alcoholic beverages
Adequate fluid intake is also important.
The acceptable macronutrient distribution range for fat is 20 to 35% of total caloric intake, and saturated fatty acids should constitute < 7%. Excess intake of saturated fats contributes to atherosclerosis. Substituting polyunsaturated fatty acids for saturated fats can decrease the risk of atherosclerosis.
Routine use of nutritional supplements is not necessary or beneficial; some supplements can be harmful. For example, excess vitamin A can lead to hypervitaminosis A, with headaches, osteoporosis, and rash.
Джерела літератури
1. US Department of Health and Human Services and US Department of Agriculture: Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025