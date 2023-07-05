skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дефіцит молібдену

ЗаLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2023

    Molybdenum (Mo) is a component of coenzymes necessary for the activity of xanthine oxidase, sulfite oxidase, and aldehyde oxidase.

    Genetic and nutritional deficiencies of molybdenum have been reported but are rare. Genetic sulfite oxidase deficiency was described in 1967 in a child. It resulted from the inability to form the molybdenum coenzyme despite the presence of adequate molybdenum. The deficiency caused intellectual disability, seizures, opisthotonus, and lens dislocation.

    Molybdenum deficiency resulting in decreased activity of sulfite oxidase and sulfite toxicity occurred in a patient receiving long-term total parenteral nutrition. Symptoms were tachycardia, tachypnea, headache, nausea, vomiting, and coma. Laboratory tests showed high levels of sulfite and xanthine and low levels of sulfate and uric acid in the blood and urine. Ammonium molybdate 300 mcg/day IV caused dramatic recovery.

    (See also Overview of Mineral Deficiency and Toxicity.)

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.