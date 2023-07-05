skip to main content
Дефіцит фтору

ЗаLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2023

    Most of the body’s fluorine (F) is contained in bones and teeth. Fluoride (the ionic form of fluorine) is widely distributed in nature. The main source of fluoride is fluoridated drinking water.

    Fluorine deficiency can lead to dental caries and possibly osteoporosis. Fluoridation of water that contains < 1 parts per million (the ideal) reduces the incidence of dental caries. If a child’s drinking water is not fluoridated, oral fluoride supplements can be prescribed. Fluoride applied to teeth (fluoride varnish) may help reduce early childhood tooth decay in areas of the world where fluoride toothpaste or fluoridation is not readily available.

    (See also Overview of Mineral Deficiency and Toxicity.)

