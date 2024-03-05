Спадкова моторна нейропатія зі схильністю до паралічів тиску (HNPP)

Usually, symptoms of HNPP start during adolescence or young adulthood, but they may start at any age.

Peroneal nerve palsy with footdrop, ulnar nerve palsy, and carpal tunnel syndrome commonly develop. The pressure palsies can be mild or severe and last from minutes to months. Numbness and weakness occur in affected areas.

After an episode, about half of affected people completely recover, and symptoms are mild in most of the rest.