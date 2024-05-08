(Хвороба Кінбека')

Wrist splinting and analgesics for early stages

Surgical procedures

In early stages of Kienböck disease, wrist splinting may decrease pressure on the lunate, relieving pain and possibly helping to restore blood flow. Analgesics are given for pain.

Surgical treatment of Kienböck disease is aimed at relieving pressure on the lunate by shortening the radius (1) or lengthening the ulna. Alternative treatments are done in an attempt to revascularize the lunate directly (eg, implanting a blood vessel or bone graft on a vascular pedicle) or indirectly (eg, core decompression of the radius) (2, 3). For advanced involvement of the lunate, some surgeons have tried to preserve the bone by using free-vascularized bone grafts from the knee (4).

Salvage procedures (eg, proximal row carpectomy or intercarpal fusions) may help preserve some wrist function if the carpal joints have degenerated.

Total wrist arthrodesis can be done as a last resort to relieve pain. Nonsurgical treatments are rarely effective.