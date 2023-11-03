Задній бурсит ахілового сухожилка

Modification of footwear

Properly fitting shoes with low heels are essential for people with posterior Achilles tendon bursitis. A foam rubber or felt heel pad may be needed to lift the heel high enough so that the bursa does not contact the shoe counter. Protective gel wraps, padding around the bursa, or the wearing of a backless shoe until inflammation subsides is indicated. Foot orthotics may enhance rear foot stability and help reduce irritating motion on the posterior calcaneus while walking.

Warm or cool compresses, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and intrabursal injection of a local anesthetic/corticosteroid solution offer temporary relief; the Achilles tendon itself must not be injected (see Considerations for Using Corticosteroid Injections). Surgical removal of a portion of the underlying bone may rarely be necessary to reduce soft-tissue impingement.