skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Підошовний фіброматоз

ЗаJames C. Connors, DPM, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

Plantar fibromatosis is a benign proliferative neoplasia of the plantar fascia.

(See also Overview of Foot and Ankle Disorders.)

In plantar fibromatosis, fibrous nodules along the plantar fascia are displayed most easily when the foot is dorsiflexed against the leg. Most patients also have palmar nodules, usually located at the fourth metacarpophalangeal joint. Reported associations with diabetes, epilepsy, and alcohol use disorder may be anecdotal.

Treatment of Plantar Fibromatosis

  • If symptomatic, orthoses

  • Sometimes corticosteroid injections

Treatment of plantar fibromatosis is usually not indicated unless the nodules become large enough to cause pressure-related pain with weight bearing. If so, orthoses can help redistribute pressure away from the fibrotic nodular lesions. Corticosteroid injections directly into the nodule may be tried (see Considerations for Using Corticosteroid Injections).

Surgery usually results in recurrence and sometimes painful scar tissue necessitating further surgery. Excessive fascial removal may also result in unintentional instability of the foot and the loss of arch height.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.