Підошовний фіброматоз

If symptomatic, orthoses

Sometimes corticosteroid injections

Treatment of plantar fibromatosis is usually not indicated unless the nodules become large enough to cause pressure-related pain with weight bearing. If so, orthoses can help redistribute pressure away from the fibrotic nodular lesions. Corticosteroid injections directly into the nodule may be tried (see Considerations for Using Corticosteroid Injections).

Surgery usually results in recurrence and sometimes painful scar tissue necessitating further surgery. Excessive fascial removal may also result in unintentional instability of the foot and the loss of arch height.