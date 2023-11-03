Неврома міжпальцевого нерва

Interdigital neuroma is characterized by pain around the metatarsal heads or the toes, most frequently at the third intermetatarsal space, but it can occur in other (ie, first, second, or fourth) or multiple intermetatarsal spaces.

Early interdigital neuroma is associated with an acute inflammatory process and often causes an occasional mild ache or discomfort in the ball of the foot, usually when wearing a specific shoe, such as those that are too narrow at the front. Neuralgia is usually unilateral, but it can sometimes be bilateral.

As the condition progresses, perineural fibrosis occurs. The pain becomes worse, often with a burning or lancinating quality or paresthesias. In time, patients are unable to wear most closed-toe shoes. While walking, patients often falsely sense a pebble in their shoes, which they take off for relief.