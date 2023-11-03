skip to main content
Нижній п’ятковий бурсит

ЗаJames C. Connors, DPM, Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

Bursitis can develop at the inferior calcaneus, near the insertion of the plantar fascia. (See also Overview of Foot and Ankle Disorders.)

Symptoms and signs of inferior calcaneal bursitis include throbbing heel pain, particularly when walking barefoot on hard surfaces. Mild warmth and swelling may be present. The pain is most pronounced when the heel first contacts the ground during walking or running activity.

Treatment of Inferior Calcaneal Bursitis

  • Injection of a corticosteroid/anesthetic solution and modification of footwear

Treatment of inferior calcaneal bursitis is injection of a local anesthetic/corticosteroid mixture and soft-soled shoes with added protective heel cushion padding (see Considerations for Using Corticosteroid Injections).

