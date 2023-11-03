Нижній п’ятковий бурсит

Bursitis can develop at the inferior calcaneus, near the insertion of the plantar fascia. (See also Overview of Foot and Ankle Disorders.)

Symptoms and signs of inferior calcaneal bursitis include throbbing heel pain, particularly when walking barefoot on hard surfaces. Mild warmth and swelling may be present. The pain is most pronounced when the heel first contacts the ground during walking or running activity.

