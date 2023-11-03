Хвороба Фрайберга

Immobilization and weight unloading if acute, then modification of footwear

Sometimes surgery

Immobilization may help alleviate pain. Long-term management of Freiberg disease may require orthoses with metatarsal bars and low-heeled footwear, possibly with rocker sole modifications, to help reduce stress on the second metatarsal head and joint.

Subchondral drilling and interpositional arthroplasty are early surgical considerations. Surgical osteotomy is indicated to reorient any remaining viable plantar articular cartilage. Surgical excision of the metatarsal head should be avoided due to the resultant transfer metatarsalgia on the adjacent digits (1).