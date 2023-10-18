Standing Shoulder Scaption
1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up.
2. Move arm forward in position approximately 30° to be in the place of the scapula or scaption.
3. In this position raise arm up staying in a pain-free range.
4. Return to starting position.
5. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetition, 1 time a day.
6. Add light weight as tolerated.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.