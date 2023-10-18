skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Standing Shoulder Scaption

1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up.

2. Move arm forward in position approximately 30° to be in the place of the scapula or scaption.

3. In this position raise arm up staying in a pain-free range.

4. Return to starting position.

5. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetition, 1 time a day.

6. Add light weight as tolerated.

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Серед цих тем