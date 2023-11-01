skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Розрив шийної губи

ЗаPaul L. Liebert, MD, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Tomah, WI
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2023

The glenoid labrum usually tears as a result of a specific trauma, such as a fall onto an outstretched arm. Tears can also result from chronic overhead movement, as occurs in pitching. A glenoid labral tear causes pain during motion. Treatment is with physical therapy and sometimes surgery.

The shoulder (unlike the hip or elbow) is an inherently unstable joint; it has been likened to a golf ball sitting on a tee. To enhance structural stability, the glenoid (anatomically, a very shallow socket) is deepened by the labrum, which is a rubbery, fibrocartilaginous material attached around the lip of the glenoid. This structure can tear during athletics, especially during throwing sports, or as a result of blunt trauma when falling and landing on an outstretched upper extremity.

Symptoms and Signs of Glenoid Labral Tear

A glenoid labral tear results in deep shoulder pain during motion, especially when pitching a baseball. This discomfort may be accompanied by a painful clicking or clunking sensation and a feeling of catching in the shoulder.

Diagnosis of Glenoid Labral Tear

  • Usually contrast-enhanced MRI

A thorough shoulder and neck physical examination should be done initially, but referral to a specialist is frequently needed because more sophisticated diagnostic tests (eg, contrast-enhanced MRI) are often the only way to definitively identify the pathology. A superior labral tear from anterior to posterior (SLAP) and a Bankart tear (anterior) are the most common types of glenoid labral tears.

Treatment of Glenoid Labral Tear

  • Physical therapy

  • Sometimes surgery

Physical therapy is the initial treatment. If symptoms do not subside with physical therapy, and the diagnosis has been confirmed by MRI, surgical debridement or repair is the treatment of choice. Surgery is usually done arthroscopically.

Вправи для стабілізації плечового суглоба
Prone Shoulder Extension
Prone Shoulder Extension
1. Lie on stomach with involved arm hanging off edge of bed with thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Keep elbow straig... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
1. Lie on uninvolved side with pillow between arm and body of the involved side. 2. Bend involved elbow to 90°. 3. Prep... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body. 2. Retract and depress... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction With External Rotation
1. Lie on stomach with involved arm out to the side, off edge of bed and elbow bent to 90°. 2. Forearm should be off ed... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Shoulder Scaption
Standing Shoulder Scaption
1. Begin with arm at side, keep elbow straight and thumb up. 2. Move arm forward in position approximately 30° to be i... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
Standing Resisted Shoulder External Rotation
1. Place band to secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side. 3... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
1. Place band to secure object at waist level. 2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side. 3... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

Resisted Bent-Over Row
Resisted Bent-Over Row
1. Hold weight in hand on involved side. 2. Slightly bend hips and knees and support upper body with other hand placed ... прочитати більше

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

