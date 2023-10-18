1. Place band to secure object at waist level.

2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side.

3. Grasp band with involved hand, with elbow bent to 90° and thumb up.

4. Internally rotate arm (pull hand inward across body), then slowly return to start position.

5. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special Instructions

a. Start with least resistance band.