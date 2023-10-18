1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body.

2. Retract and depress the scapula (squeeze toward spine and downward).

3. Lift arm upward to shoulder level.

4. Lower arm toward the floor and repeat.

5. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special Instructions

a. Do not let shoulder blade move when lifting arm.