Prone Quadriceps Stretch
1. Lie on stomach.
2. Bend involved knee and loop towel or band around the ankle.
3. Gently pull towel or band to stretch muscle on front of thigh pulling ankle toward buttocks.
4. Hold exercise for 30 seconds.
5. Perform 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.
6. Repeat on the other leg.
7. Special Instructions
a. For added stretch, place a towel roll just above the knee to place the hip in slight extension.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.