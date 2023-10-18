skip to main content
Bridging

1. Lie on back with both knees bent and feet on floor/table.

2. Perform abdominal and gluteus maximus contraction and lift buttocks off floor.

3. Keep legs in neutral position.

4. Return to start position.

5. Perform 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special Instructions

a. Maintain neutral spine.

b. For added resistance place a band just above the knees. Start with least resistance band.

Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.

