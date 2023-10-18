Вірусний гепатит
Principal Syndromes
Prevalence and Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Hepatitis A (acute)
Widespread, often epidemic
None
Immune globulin, vaccine
Hepatitis B (acute and chronic)
Widespread
Interferon, other antivirals, including nucleoside analogs (eg, entecavir) and nucleotide analogs (eg, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)
Screening for hepatitis B surface antigen
Vaccine, hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG)
Hepatitis C (acute and chronic)
Widespread
Interferon, ribavirin, direct-acting antivirals (eg, protease inhibitors, nucleotide analog inhibitors, nonstructural protein 5A [NS5A] inhibitors)
Screening for hepatitis C
Hepatitis D (delta)
Endemic pockets in several countries
Parenteral drug users at relatively high risk
Can infect only in the presence of hepatitis B
Interferon
None
Outbreaks
Genotypes 1 and 2: Developing countries
Genotypes 3 and 4: Europe; transmitted by eating undercooked pork products
Severe during pregnancy
None
Vaccine (not available in US)
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of body fluids of infected patients, aseptic precautions, routine hygiene measures) are also recommended.