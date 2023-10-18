skip to main content
Вірусний гепатит

Principal Syndromes

Prevalence and Distribution

Specific Therapy

Specific Prevention*

Hepatitis A (acute)

Widespread, often epidemic

None

Immune globulin, vaccine

Hepatitis B (acute and chronic)

Widespread

Interferon, other antivirals, including nucleoside analogs (eg, entecavir) and nucleotide analogs (eg, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)

Screening for hepatitis B surface antigen

Vaccine, hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG)

Hepatitis C (acute and chronic)

Widespread

Interferon, ribavirin, direct-acting antivirals (eg, protease inhibitors, nucleotide analog inhibitors, nonstructural protein 5A [NS5A] inhibitors)

Screening for hepatitis C

Hepatitis D (delta)

Endemic pockets in several countries

Parenteral drug users at relatively high risk

Can infect only in the presence of hepatitis B

Interferon

None

Hepatitis E

Outbreaks

Genotypes 1 and 2: Developing countries

Genotypes 3 and 4: Europe; transmitted by eating undercooked pork products

Severe during pregnancy

None

Vaccine (not available in US)

* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of body fluids of infected patients, aseptic precautions, routine hygiene measures) are also recommended.

