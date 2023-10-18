Варіанти лікування корости
Therapy
Instructions
Comments
Permethrin* 5% (60 g) cream
Apply to whole body; wash off after 8–14 hours
Repeat in 1 week
1st-line treatment
Can cause stinging and itching
Ivermectin tablets
200 mcg/kg orally for 1 dose
Repeat in 7–10 days
Indicated as a 2nd-line treatment to permethrin
For use in institutional epidemics and immunocompromised patients
Caution required when given to older patients with hepatic, renal, or cardiac disorders
Not recommended for pregnant or lactating women; unproven safety in children < 15 kg or < 5 years
May cause tachycardia
Crotamiton 10% cream/lotion
Apply after bath to whole body, apply 2nd dose after 24 hours, and bathe 48 hours after 2nd dose
Repeat both doses in 7–10 days
—
Spinosad 0.9% topical suspension
Apply to skin from the neck to the toes including the soles and feet; in bald patients, apply to forehead, hairline, scalp, and temples
Wait 10 minutes before getting dressed; leave on skin for 6 hours before showering or bathing
Repeat in 1 week
For use in patients ≥ 4 years of age
May cause eyelid redness and swelling and dry skin; avoid contact with eyes
Contains benzyl alcohol and derivatives; avoid in neonates and those younger than 6 months of age because of potential toxicity and in patients with sensitivity to benzyl alcohol
Sulfur ointment 6–10%
Apply to whole body at bedtime for 3 nights and leave each application on for 24 hours
Very effective and safe
May be limited by its unpleasant odor
* Pyrethrins are natural components of chrysanthemum flowers, with strong insecticidal activity; pyrethroids are synthetic and natural relatives of pyrethrin; and permethrin is a commonly used synthetic pyrethroid. Pyrethrins are combined with a piperic acid derivative (piperonyl butoxide) to enhance efficacy.