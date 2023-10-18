skip to main content
Варіанти лікування корости

Therapy

Instructions

Comments

Permethrin* 5% (60 g) cream

Apply to whole body; wash off after 8–14 hours

Repeat in 1 week

1st-line treatment

Can cause stinging and itching

Ivermectin tablets

200 mcg/kg orally for 1 dose

Repeat in 7–10 days

Indicated as a 2nd-line treatment to permethrin

For use in institutional epidemics and immunocompromised patients

Caution required when given to older patients with hepatic, renal, or cardiac disorders

Not recommended for pregnant or lactating women; unproven safety in children < 15 kg or < 5 years

May cause tachycardia

Crotamiton 10% cream/lotion

Apply after bath to whole body, apply 2nd dose after 24 hours, and bathe 48 hours after 2nd dose

Repeat both doses in 7–10 days

Spinosad 0.9% topical suspension

Apply to skin from the neck to the toes including the soles and feet; in bald patients, apply to forehead, hairline, scalp, and temples

Wait 10 minutes before getting dressed; leave on skin for 6 hours before showering or bathing

Repeat in 1 week

For use in patients ≥ 4 years of age

May cause eyelid redness and swelling and dry skin; avoid contact with eyes

Contains benzyl alcohol and derivatives; avoid in neonates and those younger than 6 months of age because of potential toxicity and in patients with sensitivity to benzyl alcohol

Sulfur ointment 6–10%

Apply to whole body at bedtime for 3 nights and leave each application on for 24 hours

Very effective and safe

May be limited by its unpleasant odor

* Pyrethrins are natural components of chrysanthemum flowers, with strong insecticidal activity; pyrethroids are synthetic and natural relatives of pyrethrin; and permethrin is a commonly used synthetic pyrethroid. Pyrethrins are combined with a piperic acid derivative (piperonyl butoxide) to enhance efficacy.

